2 Important Bruins Out For Maple Leafs Matchup

The Boston Bruins will be looking to extend their winning streak to six games when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 8. However, unfortunately for the Bruins, they will be without two of their key players for their matchup against Toronto.

According to The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is at home due to a personal matter. In addition, Shinzawa reported that forward Casey Mittelstadt is sidelined with an upper-body injury and did not travel with the team to Toronto.

McAvoy is the Bruins' best defenseman, so the team will need to adjust to not having him in the lineup against the Maple Leafs. In 16 games so far this season with the Bruins, the 2016 first-round pick has recorded 12 assists, 24 hits, 24 penalty minutes, 26 blocks, and a minus-2 rating.

Mittelstadt, on the other hand, has recorded five goals, four assists, nine points, and an even plus/minus rating in 15 games this season with the Bruins. This includes him recording seven points in his last nine games, so he had been heating up for the Black and Gold before suffering this injury.

With this update, the Bruins will be without their best blueliner and one of their top-six forwards against the Maple Leafs.