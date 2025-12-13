2 Key Bruins Not Expected To Play vs. Wild

The Boston Bruins are expected to be without two of their key players against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 14.

According to The Boston Globe's Jim McBride, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Jonathan Aspirot are both not expected to be in the lineup for the Original Six club against the Wild.

McBride also shared that the Bruins are not expected to make any call-ups in response to Arvidsson and Aspirot both being out.

Arvidsson and Aspirot both exited the Bruins' most recent matchup against the Winnipeg Jets early after suffering their injuries.

Arvidsson was acquired by the Bruins this off-season from the Edmonton Oilers and has proven to be a solid addition to their roster. In 25 games so far this season for the Bruins, the veteran winger has recorded seven goals, seven assists, 14 points, and a plus-1 rating. He has also posted four points in his last four games.

Aspirot, on the other hand, has been a great surprise for the Bruins. After being called up to Boston's roster in late October, the 26-year-old rookie blueliner has not only shown that he belongs in the NHL but is becoming an important part of Boston's defensive group. In 19 games so far this campaign with Boston, he has recorded one goal, 28 blocks, 32 hits, and a plus-8 rating.