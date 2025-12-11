Boston Bruins Announce Major Charlie McAvoy News

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have added star defenseman Charlie McAvoy back to their active roster. In addition, the star defenseman is considered a game-time decision for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 11.

McAvoy has not played for the Bruins since their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. During the contest, McAvoy fractured his jaw after taking a slap shot to the face. Yet, with this big announcement from the Bruins, the 2016 first-round pick is back on the active roster.

While the Bruins have undoubtedly missed McAvoy, they still have managed to stay afloat without their star defenseman. They currently have an 18-13-0 record and are third in the Atlantic Division. They also have won each of their last three games.

In 19 games so far this season with the Bruins, McAvoy has recorded 14 assists, 26 hits, and 32 blocks. This is after he posted seven goals, 16 assists, and 23 points in 50 games for the Bruins this past season.