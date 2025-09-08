Boston Bruins Extend Affiliation With ECHL's Maine Mariners

The Boston Bruins announced today a three-year extension of their affiliation with the Maine Mariners. Both organizations released statements via the announcement.

“We are proud to extend our affiliation with the Maine Mariners through the 2027-28 season,” said Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold, who is also the Assistant General Manager for Boston. “It has been a pleasure getting to know and collaborate with Dexter Paine over the past year-plus of his ownership tenure, and we are confident that his and the entire Mariners staff’s dedication to developing players and competing for championships fully aligns with our organizational development model. The Bruins are excited to continue working with the Mariners to prepare our prospects for the next levels."

It's the fifth year of affiliation between the Mariners and both the Providence and Boston Bruins. The Bruins have already seen players blossom through Maine to the AHL and even the NHL, including former Bruin Justin Brazeau.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro played for Maine along his development route. DiPietro will be trying to force his way into the NHL picture, or could be a trade chip in training camp.

“We are excited to extend our affiliation agreement with the Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins,” said Mariners Owner & Governor Dexter Paine. “It is an important step for our franchise as we align the Mariners with these two historic franchises. Stabilizing and growing the partnership with both Boston and Providence was a priority of mine after purchasing the team last fall. I want to thank Cam Neely, Don Sweeney, and Evan Gold, and we look forward to many great years as part of the Bruins' development pipeline.”