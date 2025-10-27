Boston Bruins Make Latest Changes To Lines

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 27. The Bruins will be looking to build off their hard-fought 3-2 over the Colorado Avalanche in their last matchup.

The Bruins took the ice for morning skate earlier, and they made some changes to their lines during it.

On offense, Marat Khusnutdinov replaced Johnny Beecher on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. Khusnutdinov last played on Oct. 19 against the Utah Mammoth, where he recorded an assist and three shots on goal.

The Bruins also switched up their defense at morning skate. After spending last game on the Bruins' second pairing with Andrew Peeke, Mason Lohrei has been moved back up to Boston's top pairing with Charlie McAvoy. With this, Nikita Zadorov was moved down to Boston's second pairing with Andrew Peeke.

Here were the Bruins' full lines at morning skate ahead of their contest against the Senators, as shared by team reporter Belle Fraser.

Bruins' Forward Lines

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Johnny Beecher - Jeffrey Viel

Bruins' Defense Pairings

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan - Henri Jokiharju

Jonathan Aspirot