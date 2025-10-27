    • Powered by Roundtable

    Boston Bruins Make Latest Changes To Lines

    Oct 27, 2025, 16:06
    The Bruins' lines at morning skate had some changes.

    Bruins (© Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 27. The Bruins will be looking to build off their hard-fought 3-2 over the Colorado Avalanche in their last matchup.

    The Bruins took the ice for morning skate earlier, and they made some changes to their lines during it. 

    On offense, Marat Khusnutdinov replaced Johnny Beecher on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. Khusnutdinov last played on Oct. 19 against the Utah Mammoth, where he recorded an assist and three shots on goal. 

    The Bruins also switched up their defense at morning skate. After spending last game on the Bruins' second pairing with Andrew Peeke, Mason Lohrei has been moved back up to Boston's top pairing with Charlie McAvoy. With this, Nikita Zadorov was moved down to Boston's second pairing with Andrew Peeke. 

    Here were the Bruins' full lines at morning skate ahead of their contest against the Senators, as shared by team reporter Belle Fraser.

    Bruins' Forward Lines 

    Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak 

    Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson 

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic 

    Johnny Beecher - Jeffrey Viel 

    Bruins' Defense Pairings

    Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy 

    Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke 

    Michael Callahan - Henri Jokiharju 

    Jonathan Aspirot