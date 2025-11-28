Boston Bruins Make Multiple Roster Moves

The Boston Bruins have made multiple roster moves ahead of their Nov. 28 matchup against the New York Rangers.

The Bruins have announced that forward Casey Mittelstadt has been added to their active roster after having not played since Nov. 6 against the Ottawa Senators due to injury. This is certainly good news, as the 27-year-old is a key part of Boston's forward group. In 15 games this season, he has recorded four goals and nine points.

Due to David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha now being sidelined with injuries, the Bruins also announced that Georgii Merkulov has been called up from the Providence Bruins. In 17 games this season with Providence, the 25-year-old has recorded six goals and 14 points.

The Bruins also announced that forward Matej Blumel has been placed on long-term injured reserve. This comes after the 25-year-old forward was injured during Boston's Nov. 26 matchup against the New York Islanders. In four games this season with Boston, he has recorded zero points and a minus-3 rating.

The Bruins also shared that defenseman Michael Callahan has been assigned to Providence. In three games this season with Boston, the left-shot defenseman has recorded zero points, three hits, and six blocks.