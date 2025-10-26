Boston Bruins Place Star Defender On Injured Reserve, Recall Replacement From Providence

The Boston Bruins announced Sunday afternoon that the team placed Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve, retroactive to October 9, and recalled Jonathan Aspirot.

Lindholm initially suffered the injury back during the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, when he exited with a lower-body injury.

Boston initially termed the situation as day-to-day, but as it's turned out, it's become a much longer process.

Lindholm returned for one game in Colorado against the Avalanche, but has not played since despite skating with the team regularly.

It's unclear at this time if he'd suffered any setbacks.

"We look at it every day, so we're not really kidding," Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm said of Lindholm's injury pregame yesterday. "But again, both sides gotta feel comfortable, and we thought, yeah, another day or two, I don't know, see how it goes.

"Sometimes it feels good, and sometimes it's not there yet. So that's why we all gotta be patient, unfortunately."

When asked if the injury would be one that lingers all season or once Lindholm gets to a certain point that it'll be fully behind him, Sturm played coy.

"I wish I could answer that," Sturm said. "That's, I don't know. I can't answer that. I hope not, but I cannot answer that."

With four more games in the next six days for the Bruins, Lindholm would not be expected to play tomorrow in Ottawa for the game against the Senators, and it's likely his replacement will travel to Ottawa.

The team recalled Jonathan Aspirot from Providence. The Bruins signed Aspirot this past summer away from the Calgary Flames organization where he'd spent the last two seasons in the AHL.

Undrafted and initially signed by the Senators, Aspirot carved out a solid AHL career. He had a very nice camp with the Bruins, making it all the way to the final cuts before getting demoted.