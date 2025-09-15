Boston Bruins Unveil 2025 Training Camp Roster

The Boston Bruins unveiled their 2025-26 NHL Training Camp Roster on Monday morning. There were no players signed to any PTOs, nor were there any surprise omissions for any reason.

On ice sessions for training camp begin on Thursday, September 18. The roster features 28 forwards, 17 defensemen, and five goalies.

Over the course of two weeks, the Bruins will narrow the roster down to roughly 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney discussed at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Outing how important roster competition will be this camp in particular, saying it's by his own design.

"The younger players, we're going to look for them to surprise us with taking lineup spots,” Sweeney said, “but what we've done is insulate our group of guys with a competitive group from the bottom up and allow some of this younger skill, hopefully from within, now and moving forward, is going to emerge. But we're going to be a much more competitive team and held to the standard that Marco [Sturm] was talking about the other day.”

When asked further about younger players, Sweeney went further.

“Guys can go out and take advantage of opportunities… You've got to take somebody's job in this league.” Sweeney said, “It's just too hard not to think that you're just going to walk in and somebody's just going to give you an open chair. It just doesn't happen. So you've got to go out and earn it and take it and then just keep it and hold on to it for as long as you can and thrive. So they should be very excited about where camp is and the opportunities that sit in front of them.”