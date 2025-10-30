Bruins' Big Off-Season Move Already A Home Run

The Boston Bruins made several moves during this past summer. Yet, their biggest off-season move was re-signing forward Morgan Geekie to a six-year, $33 million contract.

Geekie landed his big payday after having a breakout season with the Bruins in 2024-25. In 77 games this past season with the Bruins, Geekie posted new career highs with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points. After a season like this, it was crucial for the Bruins to get him re-signed, as he has become a huge part of their forward group.

Now, so far early on this season, the Bruins' decision to lock up Geekie long-term is already looking like a home run.

In 12 games this season for the Bruins, Geekie has already scored eight goals and has recorded 10 points. The 27-year-old forward has also only been getting better as the season continues, as he is currently on a five-game goal streak, where he has scored six times over that span. With this, there is no question that the key Bruins forward is playing some fantastic hockey right now.

Geekie will now be looking to build on his excellent start to the season.If he keeps scoring goals like this, his new contract will only keep looking better.