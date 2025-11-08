Bruins Call Up New Forward & Place Top Center On IR

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have recalled forward Alex Steeves from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

In addition, the Bruins shared that top center Elias Lindholm has been placed on injured reserve (IR).

The Bruins signed Steeves to a one-year contract in free agency this summer. In nine games this season with Providence this campaign, he has recorded three goals, five assists, eight points, and a plus-3 rating. This is after he posted 36 goals and 62 points in 59 games with the Toronto Marlies this past season.

Steeves' call-up comes with the Bruins set to face off against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 14 games with the Leafs over four seasons from 2021-22 to 2024-25, the Bedford, New Hampshire native recorded one goal, two assists, three points, 29 hits, and a minus-1 rating.

Steeves will now be looking to impress after landing this opportunity on the NHL roster.

Lindholm being placed on IR is not surprising, as he is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. In 13 games so far this season with the Bruins, the 30-year-old center has posted four goals, five assists, nine points, 19 hits, and a 57.5 faceoff winning percentage.