Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Fights Nathan MacKinnon After Big Win

The Boston Bruins' losing streak is officially over.

The Bruins snapped their six-game losing streak with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Oct. 25. With this, the Bruins now have a 4-6-0 record and gave the Avalanche their first regulation loss of the 2025-26 season. Thus, it is fair to say that it was a very successful day for the Bruins.

The Bruins' win also ended with some fireworks. After the final buzzer, the Bruins and Avalanche players got into a scrum along the boards. However, two players stood out from the pack, as Bruins star Charlie McAvoy and Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon ended the game with a spirited fight.

While McAvoy and MacKinnon are both primarily known for their skill, both players have shown during their careers that they are not afraid of the physical side of the game. They undoubtedly demonstrated this during their fight at the buzzer.

This was certainly an entertaining way for this game to end, and the fans at TD Garden were especially happy with the Bruins picking up a win. McAvoy and the Bruins will now look to build on their momentum when they face off against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 27.