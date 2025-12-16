Bruins Claim Big Defender Off Waivers From Stars

The Boston Bruins have a new defenseman.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins have claimed blueliner Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers from the Dallas Stars.

With the Bruins' blueline dealing with injury trouble, it is understandable that they are taking a shot on a defenseman like Kolyachonok. The 24-year-old blueliner will now provide the Bruins with another defenseman who has some experience at the NHL level.

In 11 games this season with the Stars before being claimed off waivers by the Bruins, Kolyachonok posted one goal, three assists, five hits, 10 blocks, and a plus-3 rating. This is after the 6-foot-2 defenseman recorded two goals, five assists, seven points, and 31 blocks in 35 games this past season split between the Utah Mammoth and Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 85 career NHL games split over five seasons, Kolyachonok has posted five goals, 12 assists, and 17 points.

Overall, there is no real harm in the Bruins bringing in Kolyachonok with this waiver claim. The 2019 second-round pick is still young enough that he could improve, but at a minimum, he will be a serviceable depth defenseman for the Bruins to have.