Bruins Coach Has Big Message After Ugly Loss

The Boston Bruins suffered their most embarrassing loss of the season on Oct. 27 against the Ottawa Senators, as they fell by a 7-2 final score. This included the Bruins surrendering six goals in the final two periods of the game, so it was a brutal night for the Black and Gold.

Following the Bruins' latest loss, head coach Marco Sturm had a clear message to his players while speaking with NESN's Andy Brickley.

"You either buy in or not," Sturm said about the Bruins. "That right there. That's the difference. If you just look Ottawa team today, they do it, and we're not, and that's the game."

Clearly, Sturm wants to see more from his players, and it is easy to understand why. The Bruins' loss to the Senators was eerily similar to what we saw from the Original Six club last season, and they certainly need to pick things up if they hope to have better results than they did in 2024-25.

With this blowout loss to the Senators, the Bruins now have a 1-7-0 record in their last eight games.

The Bruins will now be looking to put together a bounce-back performance against the New York Islanders on Oct. 28 at TD Garden. It will be interesting to see if they can get back in the win column from here.