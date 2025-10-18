Bruins Coach Provides New Hampus Lindholm Update

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has missed each of the club's last three games due to a lower-body injury. The left-shot blueliner suffered his injury during the Bruins' Oct. 9 contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, where he was limited to only 4:26 of ice time.

The Bruins have certainly missed Lindholm in their lineup, as they have two out of their last three games without him. This includes them allowing 10 goals over their last two contests.

Yet, there is a chance that Lindholm could be back in the lineup for the Bruins for their Oct. 18 matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.



While speaking to reporters, including NHL.com's Belle Fraser, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that Lindholm is a game-time decision for their contest against the Avalanche.

It would be excellent for the Bruins if Lindholm is given the green light to play against the Avalanche, as he is one of their best defensemen. Furthermore, the Avalanche are one of the NHL's top teams right now, as their 4-0-1 record shows. Thus, getting Lindholm back for this contest would certainly be good for the Bruins.

It will now be interesting to see if Lindholm ends up being cleared to play for the Bruins' contest against the Bruins.