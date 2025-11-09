Bruins Coach Says This After Huge Win Over Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins put together one of their best all-around efforts of the season on Nov. 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as the Black and Gold defeated the Leafs by a 5-3 final score. When noting that the Bruins did not have Charlie McAvoy, Elias Lindholm, and Casey Mittelstadt, this win was fantastic.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm certainly made it clear that he was happy with Boston's performance against the Maple Leafs following the game.

"It feels good," Sturm said. "Coming to Toronto, it's always not easy, especially when you are missing a few guys, too, but we stuck with our game. Just like I told the guys, for me, it was a very impressive win. Just the way we played five-on-five, the way we finished the game, it was great to see."

It is easy to understand why Sturm was impressed by the Bruins' performance against the Maple Leafs, as they played well throughout the matchup. Not only did the Bruins get strong offense from their players, but goaltender Jeremy Swayman also performed well, saving 30 out of 33 shots.

With this win, the Bruins now have a 10-7-0 record and have been victorious in each of their last six games. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, now have an 8-6-1 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins will now be looking to build off this huge win against the Maple Leafs when they face off against the Leafs again on Nov. 11 in their next contest.