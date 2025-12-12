Bruins Defender Exits Jets Game With Injury

The injury bug is continuing to bite the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins have announced that defenseman Jonathan Aspirot will miss the remainder of the team's game against the Winnipeg Jets due to an upper-body injury.

Aspirot was limited to only 4:19 of ice time and seven shifts due to his injury before exiting the Bruins' contest against the Jets.

Aspirot has been a nice surprise for the Bruins this season, so they will be hoping that his injury isn't too serious. After being called up to the Bruins' NHL roster in late October, Aspirot has cemented a spot in their lineup due to his solid play.

In 18 games so far this season with Boston, Aspirot has posted one goal, 28 blocks, 31 hits, and a plus-8 rating. Down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins this campaign, he has recorded one goal and three points in five games.

Nevertheless, we will now need to wait for an update on Aspirot's injury from here.