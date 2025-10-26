Bruins Exciting Prospect Has Big Game For Providence

Boston Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov is just continuing to impress.

During the Providence Bruins' Oct. 26 contest against the Bridgeport Islanders, Merkulov stepped up in a big way. The Bruins prospect scored twice in Providence's 4-1 win over Bridgeport, including the game-tying goal in the first period.

With his latest strong performance, Merkulov now has four goals, nine points, and a plus-4 rating in just six games so far this season with Providence. The young forward now also has three goals and five points over his last four games, so he is not showing any signs of slowing down right now.

With Merkulov looking to get another shot on Boston's roster, him having a great start to the season like this with Providence is undoubtedly a good thing for the 25-year-old forward. If he continues to put together games like he did against Bridgeport, it very well could open the door for him to get called up to Boston's roster again in the near future.

Nevertheless, it will now be very fascinating to see how Merkulov performs from here. It is clear that the promising prospect is feeling it right now, and he should be watched more closely by fans because of it.