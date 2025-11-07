Bruins Forward Exits Senators Matchup With Injury

The Boston Bruins have announced that forward Johnny Beecher will be out for the remainder of the club's matchup against the Ottawa Senators due to an upper-body injury.

Beecher was limited to only six shifts against the Senators, where he had 4:07 of ice time.

This is certainly a tough break for Beecher, as the 24-year-old has been working hard to maintain his spot in the Bruins' bottom six.

In six games this season for the Bruins so far, Beecher has recorded one goal, four blocks, seven hits, and a minus-1 rating. This is after he posted three goals, eight assists, 11 points, 71 blocks, and 85 hits in 78 games for the Bruins this past season.

Beecher was selected by the Bruins in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft with the 30th overall pick. In 136 games with the Bruins over three seasons, he has recorded 11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points, and 204 hits.