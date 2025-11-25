Bruins Forward Is Hitting Brand New Level

Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie broke out in a big way for the Original Six club this past season. In 77 games with the Bruins in 2024-25, he set new career highs with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points.

Yet, as well as Geekie played this past season, he is only continuing to get better in 2025-26.

In 24 games this season with the Bruins, Geekie has already scored 17 goals and recorded 23 points. With this, the 6-foot-3 forward is well on his way to having another career year offensively, which is certainly great news for a Bruins club that is looking to get back into the playoffs.

Yet, what's more encouraging is that Geekie is only staying hot as the season rolls on, too. In his last three games, the 2017 third-round pick has scored five goals. This included him putting back-to-back two-goal games for the Bruins against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 19 and the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 21.

Geekie is also tied with Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon at the top of the NHL with his 17 goals. This just shows how marvelously Geekie has been playing during the early stages of the season. Let's see how he builds on it from here.