Bruins Get Big Injury Updates On Their Top Stars

The Boston Bruins have been without both of their top stars, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, due to injury. However, it appears that both players are inching closer to returning.

According to Boston.com's Conor Ryan, both Pastrnak and McAvoy will be traveling with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip. Ryan also shared that both Pastrnak and McAvoy are hoping to get back into the Bruins' lineup before the road trip is complete.

Pastrnak has not played for the Bruins since their Nov. 26 contest against the New York Islanders due to injury. The Bruins have undoubtedly missed him, as he has once again been a major part of their offense in 2025-26.

In 25 games so far this season with the Bruins, Pastrnak has posted 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points. With numbers like these, the Bruins will certainly benefit once the three-time 100-point forward is officially back in the lineup.

McAvoy, on the other hand, last played on Nov. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens. McAvoy was forced to exit the Bruins' contest against the Habs early after taking a slap shot to the face, which led to a fractured jaw.

McAvoy is the Bruins' best defenseman, so they will undoubtedly be hoping that he is cleared to return during their trip. The Bruins have missed him, and their blueline will be significantly stronger once he returns.

In 19 games so far this season with the Bruins, McAvoy has posted 14 assists, 26 hits, 32 blocks, and a minus-2 rating.