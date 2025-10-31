Bruins Key Forward Exits Sabres Matchup With Injury

The Boston Bruins have announced that forward Elias Lindholm will be out for the remainder of the club’s contest against the Buffalo Sabres due to a lower-body injury.

During the second period, Lindholm was noticeably shaken up after being hit hard by Sabres forward Jordan Greenway. He then stayed down the ice before being helped off the ice by Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm.

Lindholm had 9:37 of ice time before suffering his injury, where he had a plus-1 rating and won 66.7% of his faceoffs on the night.

This is undoubtedly concerning news for the Bruins, as Lindholm is the club's top center. He has also been off to a solid start to the season in 2025-26, as he has recorded four goals, five assists, and nine points in 13 games.