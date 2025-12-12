Bruins Key Winger Leaves Jets Matchup Injured

The Boston Bruins lost defenseman Jonathan Aspirot during the club's Dec. 11 game against the Winnipeg Jets due to an upper-body injury.

Now, another one of the Bruins' players has been forced to exit the team's contest against the Jets after suffering an injury.

The Bruins have announced that forward Viktor Arvidsson will be out for the rest of the team's contest against the Jets due to a lower-body injury.

With Arvidsson being one of the Bruins' key forwards, it is certainly concerning that he has suffered another injury. The veteran winger recently came back from a previous injury during the Bruins' Dec. 2 contest against the Detroit Red Wings after not playing since Nov. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Arvidsson has been off to a strong start for the Bruins this season, and the truth is in his stats. In 24 games so far this season with the Black and Gold, he has recorded seven goals, six assists, 13 points, and a plus-1 rating. With numbers like these, he has been giving the Bruins solid secondary offensive production, and they will be hoping that he will not need to miss too much time.