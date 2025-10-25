Bruins' Lines For Avalanche Matchup Feature New Changes

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Oct. 25 to face off against the Colorado Avalanche. The Bruins will be looking to bounce back after losing each of their last six games in regulation. This includes an ugly 7-5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in their last contest.

The Bruins have a massive challenge ahead against the Avalanche, however, as they are one of the top teams in the NHL right now. The Avalanche are entering this contest with a 5-0-3 record.

For this contest against the Avalanche, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm confirmed to reporters, including The Hockey News' Russell Macias, that the club will be making some changes to their lineup.

On offense, Johnny Beecher will be coming back into the lineup, while Jeffrey Viel will be scratched. Beecher last played on Oct. 19 against the Utah Mammoth and has one goal in two games this season for the Bruins.

The Bruins' blueline will also be sporting a new look. According to Macias, Sturm confirmed that Michael Callahan will be playing with Henri Jokiharju. In addition, Sturm said that Mason Lohrei will have a different role against the Avalanche.

Here is the the Bruins' full projected lines for their game against the Avalanche.

Bruins' Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Johnny Beecher - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Bruins' Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan - Henri Jokiharju