Bruins' Lineup Features New Changes vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins are facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 8. For this matchup, the Bruins' lineup will have a different look due to Charlie McAvoy and Casey Mittelstadt being unavailable.
With McAvoy out due to a personal matter, Henri Jokiharju will be on the Bruins' top pairing with Nikita Zadorov. Furthermore, after being scratched for five straight games, Mason Lohrei will back in the lineup, skating on the third pairing with Jonathan Aspirot.
Recent call-up Alex Steeves will be getting a huge opportunity, as he is set to play on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson. Furthermore, Jeffrey Viel is expected to return to the lineup on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont. This comes after Johnny Beecher left the team's matchup against the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury.
Here is the Bruins' full lineup for their matchup against the Leafs.
Bruins' Forwards
Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont
Bruins' Defensemen
Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju
Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei & Jonathan Aspirot
Bruins' Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman