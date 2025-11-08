Bruins' Lineup Features New Changes vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins are facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 8. For this matchup, the Bruins' lineup will have a different look due to Charlie McAvoy and Casey Mittelstadt being unavailable.

With McAvoy out due to a personal matter, Henri Jokiharju will be on the Bruins' top pairing with Nikita Zadorov. Furthermore, after being scratched for five straight games, Mason Lohrei will back in the lineup, skating on the third pairing with Jonathan Aspirot.

Recent call-up Alex Steeves will be getting a huge opportunity, as he is set to play on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson. Furthermore, Jeffrey Viel is expected to return to the lineup on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont. This comes after Johnny Beecher left the team's matchup against the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury.

Here is the Bruins' full lineup for their matchup against the Leafs.

Bruins' Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Bruins' Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei & Jonathan Aspirot

Bruins' Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman