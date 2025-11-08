    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins' Lineup Features New Changes vs. Maple Leafs

    Nov 8, 2025, 23:52
    Nov 8, 2025, 23:52
    The Bruins' lineup will have a new look against the Maple Leafs.

    David Pastrnak &amp; Auston Matthews (© Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins are facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 8. For this matchup, the Bruins' lineup will have a different look due to Charlie McAvoy and Casey Mittelstadt being unavailable.

    With McAvoy out due to a personal matter, Henri Jokiharju will be on the Bruins' top pairing with Nikita Zadorov. Furthermore, after being scratched for five straight games, Mason Lohrei will back in the lineup, skating on the third pairing with Jonathan Aspirot. 

    Recent call-up Alex Steeves will be getting a huge opportunity, as he is set to play on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson. Furthermore, Jeffrey Viel is expected to return to the lineup on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont. This comes after Johnny Beecher left the team's matchup against the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury.

    Here is the Bruins' full lineup for their matchup against the Leafs.

    Bruins' Forwards 

    Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak 

    Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson 

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic 

    Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju 

    Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke 

    Mason Lohrei & Jonathan Aspirot 

    Bruins' Starting Goalie

    Jeremy Swayman 