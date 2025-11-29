    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins' Lineup For Red Wings Matchup Revealed

    Nov 29, 2025, 23:45

    Nov 29, 2025, 23:45
    Nov 29, 2025, 23:45
    Here are the Bruins' projected lines for their game against the Red Wings.

    Bruins Bench (© Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 29. They will be looking to bounce back after an ugly 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Nov. 28.

    The Bruins are expected to be getting a big boost for this matchup, as Pavel Zacha participated in warmups for the Original Six club. This comes after he was sidelined for the Bruins' game against the Rangers.

    With Henri Jokiharju out, defenseman Michael Callahan will be back in the lineup for Boston. Jeremy Swayman will also be between the pipes for the Bruins against the Red Wings. 

    Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup now. 

    Bruins' Forward Lines 

    Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie 

    Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Marat Khusnutdinov 

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic 

    Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Bruins' Defense Pairings 

    Nikita Zadorov - Jonathan Aspirot 

    Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke 

    Michael Callahan - Mason Lohrei 

    Bruins' Starting Goalie 

    Jeremy Swayman 