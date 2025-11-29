Bruins' Lineup For Red Wings Matchup Revealed

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 29. They will be looking to bounce back after an ugly 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Nov. 28.

The Bruins are expected to be getting a big boost for this matchup, as Pavel Zacha participated in warmups for the Original Six club. This comes after he was sidelined for the Bruins' game against the Rangers.

With Henri Jokiharju out, defenseman Michael Callahan will be back in the lineup for Boston. Jeremy Swayman will also be between the pipes for the Bruins against the Red Wings.

Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup now.

Bruins' Forward Lines

Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Bruins' Defense Pairings

Nikita Zadorov - Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan - Mason Lohrei

Bruins' Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman