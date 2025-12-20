    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Lineup vs. Canucks Features New Changes

    Michael DeRosa
    Dec 20, 2025, 22:57
    The Bruins' lineup against the Canucks will have a different look.

    The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 20. The Bruins will be looking to bounce back after losing their most recent contest to the Edmonton Oilers by a 3-1 final score. 

    After losing to the Oilers, the Bruins are making some changes to their lineup against the Canucks. 

    The Bruins' first line will have a new look, as Marat Khusnutdinov is expected to form a trio with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. With this, Morgan Geekie is expected to now play on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha. 

    The Bruins' bottom six will also have a different look. Based on Boston's morning skate lines, Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, and Mark Kastelic are expected to be their third line. As for the Bruins' fourth line, Jeffrey Viel is returning to the lineup, with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont as his linemates. 

    Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their contest against the Canucks. 

    Bruins' Forward Lines 

    Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak 

    Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Morgan Geekie 

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic 

    Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Bruins' Defense Pairings 

    Nikita Zadorov & Charlie McAvoy 

    Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke 

    Mason Lohrei & Victor Soderstrom 

    Bruins' Starting Goalie 

    Jeremy Swayman 