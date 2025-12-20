Bruins Lineup vs. Canucks Features New Changes

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 20. The Bruins will be looking to bounce back after losing their most recent contest to the Edmonton Oilers by a 3-1 final score.

After losing to the Oilers, the Bruins are making some changes to their lineup against the Canucks.

The Bruins' first line will have a new look, as Marat Khusnutdinov is expected to form a trio with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. With this, Morgan Geekie is expected to now play on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha.

The Bruins' bottom six will also have a different look. Based on Boston's morning skate lines, Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, and Mark Kastelic are expected to be their third line. As for the Bruins' fourth line, Jeffrey Viel is returning to the lineup, with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont as his linemates.

Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their contest against the Canucks.

Bruins' Forward Lines

Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Bruins' Defense Pairings

Nikita Zadorov & Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei & Victor Soderstrom

Bruins' Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman