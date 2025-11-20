Bruins Make New Lineup Changes For Ducks Matchup

The Boston Bruins are facing off against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 19. After losing in their last game against the Carolina Hurricanes by a 3-1 final score, the Bruins will be looking to bounce back against Anaheim.

The Bruins are also expected to be making some changes to their lineup for their contest, based on their morning skate lines.

After scoring against the Hurricanes, forward Riley Tufte is expected to be scratched against the Ducks. Jeffrey Viel replaced Tufte on the Bruins' fourth line at morning skate, forming a trio with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont.

The Bruins' blueline also had a new look. Jonathan Aspirot has been moved up to the Bruins' top pairing with Nikita Zadorov, while Henri Jokiharju was dropped to Boston's second pairing with Hampus Lindholm. Andrew Peeke is also expected to play on the Bruins' third pairing with Mason Lohrei.

Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their contest against the Ducks.

Bruins' Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Matej Blumel

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Bruins' Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov & Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm & Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei & Andrew Peeke

Bruins' Starting Goaltender

Joonas Korpisalo