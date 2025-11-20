    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Make New Lineup Changes For Ducks Matchup

    Michael DeRosa
    Nov 20, 2025, 00:51
    Michael DeRosa
    Michael DeRosa
    Michael DeRosa
    Michael DeRosa

    Bruins Make New Lineup Changes For Ducks Matchup

    Michael DeRosa
    Nov 20, 2025, 00:51
    Michael DeRosa
    Nov 20, 2025, 00:51
    Updated at: Nov 20, 2025, 00:51

    Here are the Bruins' projected lines for their matchup against the Ducks.

    Morgan Geekie (© Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins are facing off against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 19. After losing in their last game against the Carolina Hurricanes by a 3-1 final score, the Bruins will be looking to bounce back against Anaheim. 

    The Bruins are also expected to be making some changes to their lineup for their contest, based on their morning skate lines. 

    After scoring against the Hurricanes, forward Riley Tufte is expected to be scratched against the Ducks. Jeffrey Viel replaced Tufte on the Bruins' fourth line at morning skate, forming a trio with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont.

    The Bruins' blueline also had a new look. Jonathan Aspirot has been moved up to the Bruins' top pairing with Nikita Zadorov, while Henri Jokiharju was dropped to Boston's second pairing with Hampus Lindholm. Andrew Peeke is also expected to play on the Bruins' third pairing with Mason Lohrei.

    Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their contest against the Ducks. 

    Bruins' Forwards 

    Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak 

    Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Matej Blumel 

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic 

    Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    Nikita Zadorov & Jonathan Aspirot 

    Hampus Lindholm & Henri Jokiharju 

    Mason Lohrei & Andrew Peeke 

    Bruins' Starting Goaltender 

    Joonas Korpisalo 