Bruins Place Former First-Rounder On Waivers

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have placed forward Johnny Beecher on waivers.

Beecher has appeared in six games this season for the Bruins, where he has recorded one goal, four blocks, seven hits, and a minus-1 rating. This is after he posted three goals, eight assists, 11 points, 71 blocks, and 85 hits in 78 games this past season with the Bruins.

Beecher's most recent appearance with the Bruins was on Nov. 6 against the Ottawa Senators, but he left that matchup early due to an upper-body injury. He was limited to only 4:07 of ice time against the Senators.

Beecher was selected by the Bruins in the first round with the 30th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. With this and the 6-foot-3 forward having an affordable $900,000 cap hit, it is certainly possible that another club could take a chance on with a waiver claim.

Yet, if Beecher clears waivers, the Bruins would then be able to send him down to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.