    Bruins' Projected Lines For Big Senators Matchup

    Michael DeRosa
    Nov 6, 2025, 23:22
    Here is the Bruins' lineup for their matchup against the Senators.

    Bruins vs. Senators (© Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 6. The Black and Gold will be looking to stay hot in this contest, as they have won each of their last four games.

    This is also a big game for the Bruins, as they will bee looking for redemption. The Bruins memorably lost to the Senators earlier this season by an embarrassing 7-2 final score. Now, the Bruins have the chance to get their revenge. 

    With the Bruins being red-hot, they are not expected to be making any changes to their forward lines and defense pairings. However, the Bruins have confirmed that Joonas Korpisalo will be the club's starting goalie for the matchup.

    Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their contest against the Senators. 

    Bruins Forward Lines 

    Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak 

    Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson 

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic 

    Johnny Beecher - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Bruins' Defense Pairings 

    Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy 

    Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke 

    Jonathan Aspirot - Henri Jokiharju 

    Bruins' Starting Goalie 

    Joonas Korpisalo 