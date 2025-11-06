Bruins' Projected Lines For Big Senators Matchup

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 6. The Black and Gold will be looking to stay hot in this contest, as they have won each of their last four games.

This is also a big game for the Bruins, as they will bee looking for redemption. The Bruins memorably lost to the Senators earlier this season by an embarrassing 7-2 final score. Now, the Bruins have the chance to get their revenge.

With the Bruins being red-hot, they are not expected to be making any changes to their forward lines and defense pairings. However, the Bruins have confirmed that Joonas Korpisalo will be the club's starting goalie for the matchup.

Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their contest against the Senators.

Bruins Forward Lines

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Johnny Beecher - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Bruins' Defense Pairings

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot - Henri Jokiharju



Bruins' Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo