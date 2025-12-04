Bruins' Projected Lineup vs. Blues Features Defense Changes

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 4. After losing to the Detroit Red Wings by a 5-4 final score in their last game, the Bruins will be looking to bounce back against St. Louis.

Based on their morning skate lines, the Bruins' lineup will have some small changes on the backend.

With Michael Callahan suffering an injury against the Red Wings, Victor Soderstrom is expected to make his Bruins debut against the Blues. The right-shot defenseman is expected to skate on the Bruins' bottom pairing with Mason Lohrei.

As for the rest of the Bruins' blueline, Jonathan Aspirot is expected to skate on the top pairing with Nikita Zadorov. Hampus Lindholm and Andrew Peeke, meanwhile, will form the Bruins' second pairing.

Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their contest against the Blues.

Bruins' Forwards

Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Bruins' Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov & Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei & Victor Soderstrom

Bruins' Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo