    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins' Projected Lineup vs. Blues Features Defense Changes

    Michael DeRosa
    Dec 4, 2025, 22:29
    Michael DeRosa
    Michael DeRosa
    Michael DeRosa
    Michael DeRosa

    Bruins' Projected Lineup vs. Blues Features Defense Changes

    Michael DeRosa
    Dec 4, 2025, 22:29
    Michael DeRosa
    Dec 4, 2025, 22:29
    Updated at: Dec 4, 2025, 22:29

    Here is the Bruins' projected lineup for their contest against the Blues.

    The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 4. After losing to the Detroit Red Wings by a 5-4 final score in their last game, the Bruins will be looking to bounce back against St. Louis. 

    Based on their morning skate lines, the Bruins' lineup will have some small changes on the backend. 

    With Michael Callahan suffering an injury against the Red Wings, Victor Soderstrom is expected to make his Bruins debut against the Blues. The right-shot defenseman is expected to skate on the Bruins' bottom pairing with Mason Lohrei. 

    As for the rest of the Bruins' blueline, Jonathan Aspirot is expected to skate on the top pairing with Nikita Zadorov. Hampus Lindholm and Andrew Peeke, meanwhile, will form the Bruins' second pairing. 

    Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their contest against the Blues. 

    Bruins' Forwards 

    Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie 

    Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson 

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic 

    Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    Nikita Zadorov & Jonathan Aspirot 

    Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke 

    Mason Lohrei & Victor Soderstrom

    Bruins' Starting Goalie 

    Joonas Korpisalo 