Bruins Provide New David Pastrnak Injury Update

Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak has not played for the Original Six club since their Nov. 26 matchup against the New York Islanders due to injury. With Pastrnak being the Bruins' top star, they are undoubtedly hoping that he will be able to return to the lineup quickly.

However, the Bruins are still unsure when No. 88 will be able to get back into game action for them.

While speaking to reporters, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that Pastrnak is questionable for the Bruins' upcoming three-game road trip, which begins with a Dec. 9 matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

"The good thing is he has been out there, so that's baby steps," Sturm said about Pastrnak. "We are going to use this weekend to get more answers on Monday."

With the Bruins playing the Blues, Winnipeg Jets, and Minnesota Wild, they will certainly be hoping that Pastrnak will be good enough to return for them at some point during the trip. However, if he ends up still not being ready to return, the Bruins will need to continue to adjust to not having him in their lineup.

Pastrnak is once again having a strong season for the Bruins in 2025-26. In 25 games for the Black and Gold so far, the 2014 first-round pick has recorded 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points. With offensive numbers like this, the Bruins are certainly missing Pastrnak right now.