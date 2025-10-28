Bruins Making Big Healthy Scratch vs. Islanders

While speaking to reporters, including The Hockey News’ Russell Macias, Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm announced that defenseman Mason Lohrei will be a healthy scratch against the New York Islanders.

Lohrei being scratched is notable, as the left-shot defenseman is one of the team's most-played blueliners. However, the 6-foot-5 defenseman will not be in the lineup against the Islanders.

Lohrei has appeared in 11 games this season with the Bruins, where he has recorded one goal and six points. This includes recording four assists over his last three games.

While Lohrei has been producing well offensively as of late, defensive mistakes have overshadowed that. Because of this, the young defenseman is taking a seat against the Islanders.

With Lohrei being out of the lineup, recent call-up Jonathan Aspirot is set to make his NHL debut against the Islanders. In addition, Hampus Lindholm will be back in the lineup after being activated off injured reserve earlier today.