Bruins Send 2 Players Down To AHL

The Boston Bruins have announced that forward Matej Blumel and defenseman Michael Callahan have been activated off injured reserve (IR) and assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Blumel last played on Nov. 26 against the New York Islanders, where he suffered a lower-body injury. During that matchup, he was limited to only two shifts and 2:02 of ice time.

Blumel has played in four games this season with Boston, where he has recorded zero points and a minus- 3 rating. Down in the AHL with Providence, the 25-year-old forward has posted two goals, 11 assists, 13 points, and a plus-7 rating in 13 games.

Callahan, on the other hand, last played on Dec. 2 against the Detroit Red Wings. The 26-year-old suffered a lower-body injury during the matchup, where he was limited to only five shifts and 2:51 of ice time.

Callahan has recorded zero points, three hits, nine blocks, and a minus-1 rating in five games so far this season with Boston. The Franklin, Massachusetts native has also played in 12 games for Providence this campaign, where he has posted two assists, four penalty minutes, and a plus-6 rating.