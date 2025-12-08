Bruins Sign Ex-Canucks Defender To One-Year AHL Deal

Back on Nov. 20, the Providence Bruins signed defenseman Christian Wolanin to an American Hockey League (AHL) tryout. Now, due to his strong play with the AHL club, Wolanin has been rewarded.

The Providence Bruins have announced that they have signed Wolanin to a one-year AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

It is not particularly surprising to see that Wolanin has picked up an AHL deal for the season from Providence. The 30-year-old defenseman made an immediate impact for Providence after signing his PTO with the AHL club, recording one goal, seven assists, and eight points in seven games. With numbers like these, he has given Providence strong offensive numbers from the point.

Wolanin will now continue to be a key part of Providence's blueline after landing this one-year contract. The left-shot blueliner has had plenty of success at the AHL level over his career, recording 25 goals, 160 assists, 185 points, and a plus-31 rating in 245 career AHL games. This included him posting six goals and 55 points in 42 games for the Abbotsford Canucks in 2022-23.

Wolanin will also continue to provide Providence with another player with NHL experience. In 86 career NHL games over six seasons, he has posted six goals, 17 assists, and 23 points. The last time he played at the NHL level was during the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he recorded three assists and a plus-5 rating in 16 games.