Bruins Skilled Prospect Is On Fire Right Now

The Providence Bruins are having an excellent 2025-26 season so far, as they have a 21-5-1 record and are in second place in the AHL's Atlantic Division.

One of the many reasons for Providence's success this campaign has been the strong play of Boston Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov.

Merkulov is having another very good season with Providence in 2025-26, as he has recorded 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points, and a plus-7 rating in 25 games so far. With this, the 25-year-old is continuing to be an incredibly important part of Providence's offense this campaign.

Yet, what's more encouraging is that Merkulov is only getting better as the season carries on.

Merkulov is on a major hot streak right now, as he has recorded seven goals and 13 points in his last nine games. This included him posting four goals and five points in his last two games alone, so there is no question that the skilled forward is playing some fantastic hockey right now for Providence.

Merkulov also notably recorded a hat trick in Providence's Dec. 20 contest against the Syracuse Crunch.

With the way Merkulov is playing, he is certainly making a case for himself to receive another call-up to the Bruins' NHL roster. There is no question that Boston is struggling big time right now, so maybe now would be a good time for them to give Merkulov another chance. Let's see if they do just that from here.