Bruins Star Exits Blackhawks Matchup With Injury

The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be out for the remainder of their contest against the Chicago Blackhawks due to a lower-body injury.

Lindholm left during the first period of the Bruins' matchup against the Blackhawks. He had just 4:26 of ice time before exiting the contest.

Lindholm was limited to only 17 games this past season after suffering a knee injury back in November of last year. With this, it is naturally concerning that he has exited this contest against the Blackhawks with a lower-body injury.

