Bruins' Tanner Jeannot & Senators Forward Have Big Fight

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Boston Bruins signed forward Tannet Jeannot to a five-year, $18 million contract. One of the main reasons why the Bruins brought him was his hard-nosed style of play.

Jeannot certainly showed off his toughness during the Bruins' most recent contest against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 13.

With 5:20 left in the second period, Jeannot dropped the gloves with Senators tough guy Kurtis MacDermid. With both Jeannot and MacDermid being known for their toughness, it was not particularly surprising to see them fight during this contest.

In the end, it is fair to say that both players handled themselves well in the scrap, but Jeannot won it by getting the takedown after landing a huge right on MacDermid.

It is no secret that Jeannot is a good fighter, and he made that abundantly clear in this latest scrap with MacDermid. This is exactly the kind of grit that the Bruins are expecting Jeannot to provide for them as the season carries on.

In 19 games this season for the Bruins, Jeannot has two goals, six assists, eight points, and 18 penalty minutes. So far, he has been making a positive impact with his grit and secondary offensive production.