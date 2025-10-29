Bruins Trade Rumors: Insider Provides Big Pavel Zacha Update

Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha has been one of the most-talked-about players in the rumor mill early on this season. However, based on a new update, trade speculation surrounding the key Bruins forward should be slowing down.

During the most recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun reported that the Bruins see Zacha as a long-term part of their group and that they could look to sign him to a contract extension once he is eligible for one this upcoming summer.

"What I'm being told, in terms of the Boston Bruins, is that they view Pavel Zacha as a long-term fit," LeBrun said. "He only has another year on his contract after this year, but don't be surprised if they try to extend him this summer. They look at him at 28 years old as age-appropriate for this transition of their roster. The retool, whatever you want to call it, but they feel he fits very well, and they want to keep him around."

This is certainly a notable update and should help lower the trade rumors following Zacha. It is understandable that the Bruins view Zacha as an important part of ther group, as he has emerged as one of their top forwards. He has also been off to a great start this season, as he has recorded two goals and 10 points in 12 games.

It will be interesting to see what happens between Zacha and the Bruins from here, but signs appear to be pointing to him staying in Boston with this update from LeBrun.