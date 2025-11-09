Bruins' Zadorov Throws Monster Hit & Fights Maple Leafs Forward

One of the main reasons why the Boston Bruins signed defenseman Nikita Zadorov during the 2024 NHL off-season was because of his physicality and toughness.

He certainly demonstrated plenty of that during the Bruins' Nov. 8 contest against the Toronto Maple Leaf.

During the second period, Zadorov laid out Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton with a massive hit along the boards. From there, Zadorov then dropped the gloves with Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann.

Zadorov and McMann both handled themselves well in the fight. However, Zadorov ended the fight on a strong note, as he landed a few punches on the Maple Leafs forward before they were broken up.

There is no question that Zadorov thrives with the physical side of the game, and he certainly showed this with his hit on Laughton and then fight against McMann. This is exactly the kind of stuff that the Bruins need to see from Zadorov as the season rolls on.

In 16 games so far this season with the Bruins, Zadorov has recorded one goal, three assists, four points, 24 penalty minutes, 60 hits, and a plus-2 rating.