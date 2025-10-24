Ex-Bruins Forward Is A Scoring Machine Right Now

Former Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato has found himself a great fit with the Chicago Blackhawks. During this past season with the Blackhawks, the Massachusetts native set new career highs with 31 goals, 31 assists, and 62 points in 80 games.

Now, Donato is building right off his career year, as he has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season with Chicago. In eight games so far this season with the Blackhawks, the former Bruins forward has recorded five goals, seven points, and a plus-4 rating.

However, what's important to note is that Donato has been only getting better as the early stages of this season continues. The 2014 second-round pick has recorded all seven of his points this season during his ongoing five-game point streak. Furthermore, all five of his goals this season have come during his ongoing four-game goal streak. With this, the former Bruin is on fire right now.

Donato is showing no signs of slowing down, either, as he just had a big performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Chicago's most recent game on Oct. 23. During it, Donato scored two goals, including the game-winner at the 19:06 mark of the third period.

With all of this, there is no question that Donato is playing some great hockey right now, and he is another former Bruin that the team could have used right now.

In 46 games over two seasons with the Bruins from 2017-18 to 2018-19, Donato posted 11 goals, seven assists, 18 points, and a minus-9 rating.