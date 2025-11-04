Ex-Bruins Milan Lucic Lands Another PTO

Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has landed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), the St. Louis Blues announced.

Lucic had been on a PTO with the Blues during training camp, but his pre-season was cut short after he suffered a lower-body injury. However, after landing this new PTO with the Blues' AHL affiliate, he is now getting another chance to try to earn a contract for the season.

Lucic last played in the NHL during the 2023-24 season with the Bruins. In four games for the Bruins that campaign, the 6-foot-3 winger recorded two assists, 12 hits, and a minus-1 rating. His reunion with the Bruins was short-lived, as he entered the NHL Player Assistance Program after being arrested for an alleged domestic incident. The charges would later be dropped.

In 570 games over two stints and nine seasons with the Bruins, Lucic recorded 139 goals, 205 assists, 344 points, 774 penalty minutes, and 1,592 hits.