Ex-Bruins Milan Lucic Released From AHL PTO

The St. Louis Blues have announced that they have released former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic from his AHL professional tryout with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lucic signed an AHL PTO with the Thunderbirds earlier this month. This was after he was at the Blues' training camp on a regular PTO, but suffered an injury during it. Now, after a handful of weeks with the Thunderbirds, Lucic has not earned a contract for the season.

Lucic appeared in seven games with the Thunderbirds during his AHL PTO, where he recorded zero goals, one assist, and a minus-7 rating.

Lucic last played at the NHL level during the 2023-24 season with the Bruins. In four games for the Bruins that season, he posted two assists, two penalty minutes, and 12 hits.

Lucic was selected by the Bruins with the 50th overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. In 570 games over two stints and nine seasons with the Black and Gold, Lucic recorded 139 goals, 205 assists, 344 points, 774 penalty minutes, and 1,592 hits. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins back in 2011.