Ex-Bruins Winger Out Multiple Weeks With Injury

Former Boston Bruins forward Frank Vatrano is set to miss a good chunk of time, as the Anaheim Ducks have announced that he will be out for the next six weeks due to a shoulder fracture.

With this news, Vatrano is expected to be out until the middle of February, which is certainly tough news for the veteran forward. Losing Vatrano is also less than ideal for the Ducks, as they are currently in the Western Conference playoff race, and the former Bruins winger is a solid part of their roster. Thus, the Ducks will now need to adjust to not having Vatrano in the lineup while he is out.

Vatrano has had a tough season offensively for the Ducks in 2025-26, though. In 38 games so far this campaign with the Pacific Division club, he has recorded just three goals and three assists. This is after he had 21 goals and 45 points in 81 games for the Ducks during the 2024-25 campaign. He also set career highs with 37 goals and 60 points in 82 contests for Anaheim the season before in 2023-24.

Now, with this injury news, Vatrano will need to wait a good amount of time before he gets the chance to try to bounce back again. When looking at his recent seasons, there is certainly reason to believe that he could heat up again for Anaheim once he returns to action.

Vatrano played his first three NHL seasons with the Bruins from 2015-16 to 2017-18. In 108 games with the Bruins, the East Longmeadow, Massachusetts native posted 20 goals, 11 assists, 31 points, and 146 hits.