Former Bruins Center Has Huge Game vs. Maple Leafs

During the summer, former Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Colorado Avalanche. This was after the Bruins just traded Coyle to the Avalanche at the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Now, with the Blue Jackets, Coyle is undoubtedly making an impact.

During the Blue Jackets' Oct. 29 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Coyle had himself a huge game. The Weymouth, Massachusetts native recorded four assists in the Blue Jackets' 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs, with one of them being from Cole Sillinger's eventual game-winning goal during the second period.

With his big night, Coyle now has eight points and a plus-1 rating in 10 games so far this season with the Blue Jackets. Overall, the 2010 first-round pick is certainly doing his job for the Blue Jackets early on, as he is providing them with solid secondary offensive production.

With Coyle's help, the Blue Jackets now have a 6-4-0 record and are fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, have dropped to a 5-5-1 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division.

In seven seasons with the Bruins from 2018-19 to 2024-25, Coyle recorded 96 goals, 134 assists, 230 points, and a plus-10 rating.