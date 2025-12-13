It's Time For Bruins To Call Up This Top Prospect

Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell had a down year for his standards with the Providence Bruins in 2024-25. In 52 games with the AHL squad this past campaign, he recorded 11 goals, 23 assists, and 34 points, which were all the lowest totals he had over his first three AHL seasons.

Lysell ended up not making Boston's roster out of training camp and has spent all of this season so far in Providence. However, with the way he has played this season, he deserves another chance to play for Boston.

Lysell is demonstrating that the Bruins should not give up on him yet, as he is thriving for Providence so far this season. In 21 games, he has already scored 11 goals, tying his total from last season. He also has recorded 22 points so far with Providence, meaning that he is currently producing at an over a point-per-game pace.

Lysell is only staying hot as the season carries on, too. In his last eight games for Providence, the 2021 first-round pick has posted five goals and 10 points. With numbers like these, there is no question that Lysell is impressing big time.

With the Bruins having injury trouble, now feels like a great time for Boston to give Lysell his first chance this season on the NHL roster. In 12 games last season for Boston, he posted one goal and three points.