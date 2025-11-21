NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins Should Target Former Jets First-Rounder

The Boston Bruins have had a solid start to the 2025-26 season. With this, they should be open to the idea of adding to their roster. This is especially so if a possible addition has the potential to benefit the Bruins beyond this season, as they are retooling.

The NHL trade market now reportedly has an interesting new player on it in Winnipeg Jets forward Brad Lambert. He is a young player whom the Bruins should seriously consider pursuing.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Jets have given Lambert permission to seek a trade elsewhere. With Lambert being a 21-year-old former first-round pick with good upside, he would be a good player for the Bruins to add to their system.

Lambert has played in four games this season with the Jets, where he has scored one goal. The 6-foot-1 forward demonstrated good potential during the 2023-24 season in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose, posting 21 goals and 55 points in 64 games.

Overall, with the Bruins needing more young talent, a player like Lambert should grab their attention. The potential for him to become an impactful NHL player is there, and he could benefit from playing on a team that would be able to give him more opportunities, like Boston.