NHL Trade Rumors: Canucks Targeting Bruins Center

The Boston Bruins' start to the 2025-26 season has been tough, as they sport a 4-6-0 record. This included them having a six-game losing streak before defeating the Colorado Avalanche by a 3-2 final score in their most recent contest.

While the Bruins have had their struggles early on this season, Pavel Zacha has undoubtedly been one of their bright sports. The 2015 first-round pick is having a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, as he has recorded two goals and nine points in 10 games. With this, there is no question that the 28-year-old forward has been making an impact early on for the Black and Gold.

Now, Zacha is generating interest from a Western Conference club.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks are interested in acquiring Zacha from the Bruins.

"The other thing we wanted to check on was Pavel Zacha and Vancouver," Friedman said. "Now, my buddy Rick Dhaliwal reported that the Canucks contacted the Bruins this week about Zacha. That's true, and I think that's been going on for quite some time. I think it's all the way back to the summer. The Canucks and Bruins have been on and off about this... This has kind of been a dance the Canucks and some other teams seeing if they can pry Zacha out of there. One thing about Vancouver in this case, I do not believe they are on Zacha's no-trade list."

Hearing that the Canucks are eyeing Zacha is not surprising in the slightest. There is no question that they need help at the center position, and this is especially so with Filip Chytil now sidelined.

If the Bruins were to trade Zacha to the Canucks or any other club, they would need to get a very good return for him. Not only is Zacha having a great start to the season, but he also has a bargain $4.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.