NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Defender Generate Interest?

Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei has had a tough start to the 2025-26 season. While he has produced decent offense from the point (one goal and six points in 11 games), his struggles defensively have overshadowed that.

Lohrei has also been a healthy scratch for the Bruins in each of their last four wins, with Boston winning each of them.

In his most recent 32 Thoughts column, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman brought up the possibility of other teams calling the Bruins about Lohrei due to him being scratched for multiple games in a row.

"I don’t know that there’s anything going on trade-wise with Mason Lohrei," Friedman wrote. "But I do know that when a talented, young player like him sits four games in a row, others call and ask what’s up."

It would be understandable if teams expressed interest in Lohrei with the left-shot defenseman being scratched multiple games. The 24-year-old blueliner just had a solid offensive season with the Bruins in 2024-25, setting career highs with five goals, 28 assists, and 33 points. He also led all Bruins blueliners in assists and points this past season.

However, with the Bruins retooling and having a need to get younger, trading a defenseman like Lohrei would not necessarily help on that front. While he has had his struggles defensively, he has clear offensive upside. Thus, there would be risk in any potential Lohrei trade.