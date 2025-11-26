NHL Trade Rumors: Should Bruins Target Canucks Winger?

On Nov. 25, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Vancouver Canucks are open to hearing trade offers for their veteran players. However, the NHL insider also noted that the Canucks are not shopping blueliners Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek.

Yet, given this update, one player who stands out as a possible trade candidate is forward Kiefer Sherwood. The 30-year-old winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) on a Canucks club with a 9-12-2 record. If the Bruins are still in a playoff spot as we inch closer to the deadline, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to their group.

When looking at the Bruins' lineup, it is fair to argue that they could use an upgrade at the right wing position. Sherwood would certainly provide them with just that if acquired, as he could slot nicely on their second line. Furthermore, he would also give the Bruins another option to work with for both their power play and penalty kill.

In 23 games so far this season, Sherwood has posted 12 goals, 16 points, and 98 hits. This is after he set career highs with 19 goals, 21 assists, and 40 points in 78 games with the Canucks this past season. He also set an NHL record an incredible 462 hits this past season.

With Sherwood being a player who provides both offense and plenty of grit, he could be an awesome fit on a Bruins club looking to get back into the playoffs this year.