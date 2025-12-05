NHL Trade Rumors: Should Bruins Target Predators Star?

With the Nashville Predators struggling this season, Ryan O'Reilly has been a very popular name in the rumor mill yet again this season.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz looked at a few potential trade fits for O'Reilly. One of the teams Gretz mentioned was the Boston Bruins.

"The Bruins are feeling themselves to start the season, and while they're riding high out of the gate, they're going to need to find a way to make it last to get back to the postseason," Gretz wrote. "Adding a veteran like Ryan O'Reilly could give them the kind of consistent player up the middle to balance things out."

If the Bruins landed O'Reilly from the Predators, he would certainly have the potential to give their forward group a nice boost. The 2009 second-round pick is still an impactful player at this stage of his career, and his stats this season effectively show that. In 27 games this campaign, the veteran forward has posted nine goals, 12 assists, 21 points, and a plus-2 rating. He also has a faceoff winning percentage of 57.7.

With numbers like these, O'Reilly could work nicely as the Bruins' second-line center if Pavel Zacha is moved back to the wing. Furthermore, due to his strong two-way play, he would also give the Bruins another clear option to work with for both their power play and penalty kill if brought.

O'Reilly's contract also adds to his appeal, as he has an affordable $4.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. With all he provides, that cap hit is honestly a steal.

Yet, with the Bruins in the middle of a retool, the 34-year-old O'Reilly may not be the best long-term fit for the Black and Gold. The Bruins are also not viewed as prime Stanley Cup contenders, so there is certainly an argument to give that now isn't the time for Boston to bring in a veteran forward like him. This is especially so when noting that he has high trade value.

